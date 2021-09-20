Von Willebrand Disease Treatment Market Trends, Size, Growth & Forecast 2028
Von Willebrand sickness (vWD) is a not unusual genetic hemorrhagic disease resulting from a deficiency or dysfunction of the protein termed von Willebrand element (vWF). VWF binds issue VIII, a key clotting protein, and platelets in blood vessel partitions, which help shape a platelet plug at some point of the clotting procedure. There are many treatment alternatives to be had for patients with von Willebrand disorder including hormonal and non-hormonal treatment options.
Market Dynamics
The von Willebrand disease (VWD) treatment market is growing due to the rising prevalence of von Willebrand disease globally. In 2019, the PWD is estimated to affect approximately 1% of the general population, however, clinically significant disease prevalence is estimated to be about 125 per million, with severe disease affecting up to five per million. This disease has an equal distribution among males and females. The acquired von Willebrand disease prevalence represents about 1% to 5% of all von Willebrand disease. Its prevalence is higher in certain groups. For instance, it has been reported up to 20% of malignancies, and up to 100% of certain high flow states such as extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) and metallic cardiac valves. According to the World Federation of Hemophilia’s annual global survey, which is conducted every year, in 2017, 76,144 people were affected by von Willebrand disease (vWD) worldwide.
In addition, rising attention in the direction of von Willebrand sickness (VWD) and growing patient assistance applications are also riding the boom of the marketplace. Von Willebrand sickness (VWD) is an extraordinary hereditary which might not be identified and requires recognition in affected person help packages. Several agencies and corporations are specializing in increasing awareness amongst people approximately von Willebrand sickness. For example, the American Society of Hematology (ASH) takes numerous projects which include established order of the medical studies education institute in Latin America, implementation of global research award and tourist education application which are expected to boost the increase of the market for the duration of the forecast period (2021-2028).
However, the excessive price of treatment is one of the major challenges for patients with von Willebrand disorder (VWD). The value of investments for drug development is high due to the rarity and one-of-a-kind treatment technique for this disease. The pills for von Willebrand disorder remedy are synthetic in nature, and the cost of recombinant therapy is better. Hence, excessive value is one of the primary factors hindering the increase of the market.
Market Segmentation
By Disease Type
• Type 1 vWD
• Type 2 vWD
• Type 3 vWD
• Acquired vWD
By Drug Type
• Clot-stabilizing Medications
• Desmopressin
• Contraceptives
• Replacement Therapies
• Fibrin Sealants
• Others
By Route of Administration
• Oral
• Injection
• Others
By Gender
• Men
• Women
By Distribution channel
• Hospitals Pharmacies
• Online Pharmacies
• Retail Pharmacies
• Others
Geographical Analysis
North America is dominating the global von Willebrand ailment remedy market accounting for the largest marketplace proportion in 2018, attributable to the growing incidence von Willebrand disease (vWD), the boom in affected person help applications, and the introduction of gene remedies. VWD is the maximum commonplace bleeding disorder, observed in up to 1% of the U.S. Population, i.E. 3.2 million (or approximately 1 in each one hundred) humans inside the United States have the disease. In this vicinity, the healthcare quarter continues to conform and an advantageous boom has been observed in drug discovery and development.
In addition, growing technological advancements are using drug development in terms of von Willebrand sickness treatment to offer better disorder control to sufferers.
Several groups, key players are adopting various techniques together with mergers, collaborations, product launches to generate consciousness, and increase scientific practices at the analysis and remedy of the sickness. For instance, in 2016, VONVENDI® changed into released within the U.S. As the first and only recombinant von Willebrand thing for the on-call for treatment of the rare bleeding sickness von Willebrand sickness (VWD) in grownup patients. However, the healthcare professionals (HCPs) have been unusual with VONVENDI® and have been greater used to the hooked up VWF replacement treatments, and hints, which bolstered the popularity quo.
For instance, in June 2018, the American Society of Hematology (ASH) collaborated with the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH), the National Hemophilia Foundation (NHF), World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH), and the University of Kansas Medical Center to develop scientific exercise hints on the diagnosis and control of von Willebrand Disease (VWD).
The Asia-Pacific von Willebrand disorder treatment marketplace is predicted to grow at a substantial CAGR at some stage in the forecast length (2021-2028), as a result of growing instances of von Willebrand disorder, increasing initiatives by way of governments for healthcare get right of entry to in developing countries. According to Hemophilia Federation India, there were about 20727 humans with Hemophilia in India (31st March 2018) of which eighty one% is Hemophilia A, 12% is Hemophilia B and approximately three% is as a result of von Willebrand sickness (VWD).
In May 2019, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has evolved a less costly check kit for the analysis of commonplace blood problems inclusive of intense Haemophilia A and von Willebrand disorder (VWD). According to the ICMR scientists, the diagnosis may be achieved within 30 minutes of the blood sample series.
Competitive Landscape
The Von Willebrand Disease Treatment market is highly competitive with the presence of a large number of players including Grifols, S.A., Octapharma AG, Baxter, Shire plc, Bayer AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer, CSL Behring, Sanofi, and Ferring B.V.
The key players are adopting various growth strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations which are contributing to the growth of the Von Willebrand Disease Treatment market globally. For instance,
In September 2018, Shire plc received the European Commission (EC) approval for marketing authorization of VEYVONDI, for the treatment of bleeding events and treatment/prevention of surgical bleeding in adults (age 18 and older) with von Willebrand disease (VWD) when desmopressin (DDAVP) treatment alone is ineffective or not indicated.
