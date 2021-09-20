St. Johnsbury Barracks / Pedestrian Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A404609
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: ST. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)-748-8111
DATE/TIME: 09/19/2021 at 2006 hours
STREET: Back Center Road
TOWN: Lyndon, Vermont
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: College Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear, normal
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear, normal
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Michaela N. Dubois
AGE: 32
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheffield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Mazda
VEHICLE MODEL: Sedan
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Smashed Windshield
INJURIES: None Reported
HOSPITAL: N/A
PEDESTRIAN #1:
PEDESTRIAN: Orion Jacob Simonds
AGE: 17
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, Vermont
INJURIES: Minor bruising and scratches to hip, knee, and forehead.
HOSPITAL: Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On September 19th, 2021, at approximately 2006 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Back Center Road, in the Town of Lyndon, Vermont.
Through investigation it was determined Operator #1 (Michaela Dubois) was operating vehicle #1, traveling south on Back Center Road in the area of Lyndon, Vermont. Pedestrian #1 (Simonds) was crossing the road travelling from west to east to College Street. Operator #1 failed to yield for Pedestrian #1 in the middle of the crosswalk and attempted to hit their brakes in an attempt to avoid striking Pedestrian #1. Operator #1 struck Pedestrian #1 with the vehicle’s front of the vehicle, causing Pedestrian #1 to hit the windshield, roll over the vehicle, and strike the ground, thus causing severe damage to the windshield and causing minor scratches and bruising to Pedestrian #1 hips, forehead, and knee’s.
Several Vermont Civil Violation Complaint’s were issued at this time.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: No
COURT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.