St. Johnsbury Barracks / Pedestrian Crash

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A404609

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: ST. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)-748-8111

DATE/TIME: 09/19/2021 at 2006 hours

STREET: Back Center Road

TOWN: Lyndon, Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: College Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear, normal

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear, normal

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Michaela N. Dubois

AGE: 32

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheffield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Mazda

VEHICLE MODEL: Sedan

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Smashed Windshield

INJURIES: None Reported

HOSPITAL: N/A

PEDESTRIAN #1:

PEDESTRIAN: Orion Jacob Simonds

AGE: 17

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, Vermont

INJURIES: Minor bruising and scratches to hip, knee, and forehead.

HOSPITAL: Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On September 19th, 2021, at approximately 2006 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Back Center Road, in the Town of Lyndon, Vermont.

Through investigation it was determined Operator #1 (Michaela Dubois) was operating vehicle #1, traveling south on Back Center Road in the area of Lyndon, Vermont. Pedestrian #1 (Simonds) was crossing the road travelling from west to east to College Street. Operator #1 failed to yield for Pedestrian #1 in the middle of the crosswalk and attempted to hit their brakes in an attempt to avoid striking Pedestrian #1. Operator #1 struck Pedestrian #1 with the vehicle’s front of the vehicle, causing Pedestrian #1 to hit the windshield, roll over the vehicle, and strike the ground, thus causing severe damage to the windshield and causing minor scratches and bruising to Pedestrian #1 hips, forehead, and knee’s.

Several Vermont Civil Violation Complaint’s were issued at this time.

