Fintel Short Squeeze Leaderboard Identifies Short Squeeze Opportunities for Australian Retail Investors
Fintel’s short interest data identifies candidates for the week of September 19NEW YORK, AUSTRALIA, September 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fintel.io, a provider of advanced research tools for data-driven investors, has developed a mathematical model that provides investors and traders with data that helps quantify the short squeeze risk for a company. This model takes into account a number of factors that contribute to short squeezes, including relative short interest, borrow fee rates, trading volume, and others.
The Australian Short Squeeze Leaderboard provides a leaderboard ranking of companies with the highest Short Squeeze Score so traders can easily identify companies with the highest likelihood. For traders who want to find short squeeze opportunities before they happen, the Short Squeeze Leaderboard is an ideal tool.
Below are notable Short Squeeze candidates as of September 19, 2021 at 11:00pm EST:
* GEM / G8 Education Ltd. (92.93)
First on this week’s list is G8 Education, a provider of for-profit childcare centers. The company’s share price has been in steady decline for the year, dropping from it’s high of 1.254 AUD / share to 0.94 AUD / share before closing at 1.03 AUD / share last week. The company’s short interest % float is 3.27%, the highest of this week’s list.
* PLS / Pilbara Minerals Ltd. (90.68)
Pilbara Minerals is second on this week’s list, with a borrow fee rate of 1.27%. Raw short interest disclosed by ASIC is 27M shares, representing 1.15% of the total float and 0.95% of total shares outstanding. The share price of PLS has maintained strong and consistent positive momentum year to date, climbing from 0.87 AUD / share on January 4 to a recent high of 2.45 before closing at 2.29 AUD / share. Short sellers clearly expect trouble ahead for the company, but if the price momentum continues, it will be trouble for them instead.
* DMP / Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. (90.41)
Domino’s Pizza is third on this week’s list, with a borrow fee rate of 1.65%. Like Pilbara Minerals, Domino’s Pizza has had long and sustained positive price momentum for the year, climbing from 37.64 AUD / share in July 2019 to its recent highs of 164.35 AUD / share. Raw short interest for the company is 12M shares, up 156% from its recent low of 4.8M shares reported on September 1. One would think that the outlook for a pizza delivery company would be very positive in the midst of pandemic-related lockdowns, but the massive increase in short interest suggests short sellers think otherwise.
* ABP / Abacus Property Group (90.28)
Abacus Property Group is number four on the list this week. The company’s share price has seen incredible price momentum, climbing from 2.62 AUD / share in February to its current highs of 2.64 AUD / share. Despite this, or perhaps because of it, short sellers have increased their positions from 1.59M shares in late August to 3.9M shares, an increase of 145% in just a few weeks. Since the company focuses on office REIT investments, short sellers might think the office space segment is due for a pandemic-related correction.
* ALU / Altium Ltd. (90.19)
Finishing this week’s list is Altium, with a borrow fee rate of 43.61%. The borrow fee rate is the interest rate that short sellers must pay to borrow shares of the company, and this rate is the highest of Australian securities at this time. Raw short interest disclosed by ASIC is 12.4M shares, up from 3.01M shares on September 1, an increase of 312%. The company’s share price has not seen the same momentum as other companies on this week’s list, but current prices are near the one-year max of 39.78 AUD / share. It is clear that short sellers are expecting a significant decline from current levels.
Short Squeeze Scores scoring model ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 being most likely, relative to its peers.
The Australian Short Squeeze Leaderboard also compiles data like Short Interest % Float, Change in Volume, Change in Price, and Borrow Fee Rate into an easy-to-use leaderboard for investors to reference when making decisions.
About Fintel.io:
Fintel.io is a leading equity research platform designed to help data-driven investors make better investing decisions. Fintel provides deep analytics on a variety of market data, including fund ownership, insider trading activity, short interest, and company financials. Fintel currently tracks over 30,000 funds and over 63,000 securities traded worldwide. Information includes fund holdings, fund sentiment, financial data, and regulatory filings. Fintel was founded by Wilton Risenhoover.
About Finpedia.co
Fintel.io developed Finpedia.co as another resource for retail investors. Finpedia is a financial wiki that aims to develop thorough and complete research reports on every publicly traded company in the world. These research reports are crowdsourced from public documents such as regulatory filings and news reports. For more information visit finpedia.co.
