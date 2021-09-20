Royalton Barracks/ DUI/ LSA

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B203097

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Marcinkowski

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 09/18/2021 at approximately 02:47 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Brookfield, VT

VIOLATION: DUI/ LSA

ACCUSED: Dwina Medina-warren

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/18/2021 at approximately 2:47 AM Vermont State Police dispatch was made aware of a single motor vehicle crash into a ditch in the area of 4877 VT RT 12 in Brookfield, VT. Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks responded to the scene. Subsequent investigation revealed the operator, Dwina Medina-warren was operating under the influence of intoxicants. Through investigation it was determined before coming to rest in the ditch, the vehicle struck a parked vehicle and did not stop. Oconnell was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division on 11/17/2021 to answer to the charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/17/2021 at 8:00 AM

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.