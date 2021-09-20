MTS And See Your Shadow Songwriting Win At 14th Prayze Factor Awards

Michael Coleman of See Your Shadow Songwriting

The PR firm, management company and record label wins 3. See Your Shadow named Best Alternative Gospel Group at the Atlanta-based awards.

I never imagined that we would receive finalist nominations, let alone take home 3 wins! Thank you to all those who voted for us and the International Music Association. God is so good!”
— Michael Stover, President of MTS

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, September 19th, 2021 the winners for the 14th Prayze Factor Awards were announced. MTS Management Group is proud that they, along with their client, See Your Shadow Songwriter, were selected among the winners. See Your Shadow, headed by Michael Coleman, was named Best Alternative Gospel Group for their single, "I Will Tell Jesus You Said Hello." MTS was honored with three awards: Manager of the Year, Record Label of the Year and PR/Marketing Company of the Year. These are the first wins for both MTS and SYS.

"I'm stunned and speechless," said Michael Stover, President of MTS. "I never imagined that we would receive finalist nominations, let alone take home 3 wins! Thank you to all those who voted for us and the International Music Association. God is so good!"

All events (except the main show) can be watched via PGN TV on your favorite streaming sites (Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, IOS & Android Mobile Apps or you can watch on the Prayze Factor Awards website.

The Prayze Factor Awards are designed to expose faith-based arts on a national/international level with major market radio, television and industry exposure. Finalist nominees were selected through two tiers of fan and industry voting. Past seasons of Prayze Factor have yielded over 70 million votes. http://www.prayzefactorawards.com

See Your Shadow Songwriting is an international iTunes chart-topping songwriting/production co-op, led by Michael "Metropolitan Cowboy" Coleman. With their 25th single release, "It Starts With Hello," See Your Shadow has influenced the Dance Club genre and now traverses the Country market. "I Will Tell Jesus You Said Hello" was a Christian Music Weekly chart hit. http://www.seeyourshadow.com

MTS Management Group was a 4-time nominee: Best Manager, Best PR/Marketing, Best Promotions, Record Label. Michael Stover is an internationally accomplished manager and publicist with artists in the United States, Canada, Denmark, Italy, Finland, Austria, and Sweden. With too many artists and collaborations to list here, Michael Stover has led the Country, Roots, Rock and Gospel markets throughout the United States and abroad to major exposure in Radio, Stream, Film and Video. http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

