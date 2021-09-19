Submit Release
RE: TRAFFIC ALERT / NORTH TROY

The roadway is back open.

 

From: Eldred, Erika via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Sunday, September 19, 2021 4:57 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: TRAFFIC ALERT / NORTH TROY

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

VT RT 105 WEST in the area of Highland Ave in North Troy will be shut down for at least an hour due to a crash.

 

This incident is expected to last for foreseen future. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

