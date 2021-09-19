VSP Williston News Release DUI#1
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A103426
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Giancarlo Di Genova
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 09-19-2021 @ 0441 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 108N, Cambridge, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Carl Oberg
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Irasburg, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 19th, 2021 at approximately 0441 hours, Williston State Police received a call of a vehicle in a ditch along route 108N in Cambridge, VT.
Further investigation determined that the operator of the vehicle, Carl Oberg had been operating the motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Oberg was ultimately taken into custody and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing.
At the conclusion of processing Oberg was released into the custody of ACT1 with a criminal citation to appear before Lamoille County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10-13-2021 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Lamoille
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Giancarlo Di Genova
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
802-878-7111
Giancarlo.Digenova@vermont.gov