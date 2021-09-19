Homicide: 1300 Block of Nicholson Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, September 18, 2021, in the 1300 block of Nicholson Street, Northwest.

At approximately 9:12 pm, members of the Fourth District were alerted to a shooting victim at the listed location. Upon arrival, members located a juvenile male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 17 year-old Brian Villataro, of Northwest, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.