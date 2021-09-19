Submit Release
Jameson Burt To Open on Rival Sons Tour

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles singer, songwriter and performer Jameson Burt has built a dynamic career and worldwide reputation for capturing special moments in time. Whether in a club or an entire stadium, Jameson has that special gift as an artist to connect and communicate his songs in a universal and intimate way, without limitation of genre.

He’s done just that as a support act for Eddie Vedder, Glen Hansard, and most notably the Italian rock legend Vasco Rossi on a stadium tour of Italy in summer 2019, playing for crowds of 60,000 per night.

SOON he'll be OPENING for RIVAL SONS on their entire US TOUR SEPT 19th - NOV 13th !! Get ready to rock across the USA with Jameson as he releases new music and check out his latest Album... RIGHT TIME out now https://open.spotify.com/artist/5e8he197rEEzTwncwmNOxt

FIRE by Jameson Burt

