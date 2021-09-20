Leading Microbiologists to meet at SMi’s 10th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology Conference
SMi Reports: Leading pharmaceutical microbiologists and industry experts to meet at SMi’s 10th Anniversary Pharmaceutical Microbiology UK ConferenceLONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group announces the 10th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology UK Conference to take place on the 17 - 18 January 2022 in London. The 10th Anniversary conference theme is “Exploring Robust Risk-Based Microbiological Control Strategy”.
The two-day conference will be chaired by Di Morris, Clinical Auditor, AstraZeneca.
Industry case studies will disclose their experiences and strategies to pharmaceutical microbiology from expert speakers including Novo Nordisk, Roche, AstraZeneca, GSK, Amgen, Boehringer Ingelheim, Sanofi and many more.
Highlights of the conference:
• Discover case studies in establishing holistic Contamination Control Strategies and Real-Time Viable Air Particle Counting with leaders in the pharmaceutical industry
• Gain insight the current state of Endotoxin testing, including alternative test methods and strategic approaches to method validation
• Explore the best practice in data integrity and the automation of environmental monitoring in the Microbiology Quality Control Lab
• Join the important panel discussion on diversity and inclusion in the workplace with an experienced line-up of life science speakers
• Discuss the latest developments in the detailed, rapid detection of microbes in pharmaceutical water
For interested parties to attend, there is an early bird offer with £400 offer for al registrations made by 30th September 2021, visit http://www.pharma-microbiology.com/PR1EIN
There will also be two interactive post-conference workshop day led by prominent speakers on 19th January 2022.
Workshop A on ‘Keys To A Successful Contamination Control Strategy’ led by: STERIS and Sanofi
Workshop B on ‘Implementing A CCS and Associated Aseptic-Containment Strategy (ACS) With Case Study Of Filling An ATMP-Viral Vector’ led by: F Ziel GmbH and PHSS
The full agenda and speaker line-up is available to download online at http://www.pharma-microbiology.com/PR1EIN
