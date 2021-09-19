Red Carpet Premiere of 1920s Fascinatin’ Rhythm Album Produced During Pandemic by Alex Mendham Orchestra and Guildhawk
Art Deco bandleader Alex Mendham & His Orchestra transport fans to the 1920s Jazz Age with remastered hot hits and enchanting tales on 1 Oct 2021 at Conway Hall
After an incredibly tough year for people in the arts, events, travel and tourism industries, it's so heartening for the orchestra to be back and huge thank you to everyone for their support”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- British bandleader Alex Mendham has an impeccable style and meticulous attention to detail and is synonymous with the glamourous era of Art Deco and jazz. Transcending time and space you could be forgiven for thinking you were partying at the Cocoanut Grove nightclub in the Roaring Twenties. He is now about to enchant audiences with Fascinatin’ Rhythm, a new album delicious melodies and stories from the 1920s that receives a Red Carpet premiere at Conway Hall, London on 1 October 2021.
— Alex Mendham
Appearing on the BBC and captivating audiences of all ages at festivals and luxurious Art Deco venues like the Savoy Hotel in London and the Cicada Club in LA, Alex and his glamourous young eleven piece Art Deco orchestra transport fans to the heart of the iconic, hot-jazz era.
This creative new venture takes guests on an exciting voyage to experience the music and lifestyle of the Jazz Age using dramatised stories of iconic people, places and music, past present and future. The aim is to immerse people in the exciting stories within great songs that sold millions but have been forgotten or are unknown to many today. Uniquely, the skilfully remastered arrangements allow audiences to hear the music exactly it sound when they were released a century ago.
The show is the first part of this music-history-making collaboration born during the COVID-19 pandemic. Like all musicians, Alex and his Orchestra were hard hit when live performances stopped. Concerned at how the crisis devastated livelihoods of musicians, Guildhawk CEO Jurga Zilinskiene MBE and Director David Clarke formed a joint venture with Alex Mendham to use the time in lockdown to create a music history making song catalogue.
Their shared mission is to both help artists through the COVID-19 crisis and bring happiness to the world after the pandemic by recreating the hit songs that uplifted millions following the darkness of 1918 and uniquely, to recreate these with complete authenticity.
The partnership is a meeting of minds and souls. In addition to Guildhawk’s development of new software with Sheffield Hallam University and Artificial Intelligence powered multilingual avatars, the firm specializes in translating songs and plays, a talent that employs all the beauty of the human brain. Guildhawk CEO Jurga and her company experienced serious disruption to business too but she is quick to say,
“Our problems were nothing compared to those felt by artists like Alex. We were able to move everyone to remote working and weather the storm. Entertainers can’t do that and we wanted to help.”
The premiere is also shining a spotlight on the audience of specially invited guests from the National Health Service (NHS), Care Workers and other heroes from the COVID front line who are being thanked for their extraordinary devotion to duty.
The joint venture is a testament to what can be achieved when artists and businesses unite. The orchestra that pivoted is back with vivacity and is performing red hot hits that will make your heart sing long after the world emerges from this dark period.
NHS staff and Care professionals can register for tickets for this show via the Concerts for Carers website. Tickets to this and other events are available on Alex’s website and the exciting new album is available to pre-order.
David Michael Clarke
Mendham Guildhawk Song Company
+44 207 397 2772
david.clarke@guildhawk.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Alex Mendham and His Orchestra Fascinatin Rhythm Album Reveal