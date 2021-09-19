Middlesex Barracks / DUI #2 - Refusal
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A303705
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Paul Pennoyer
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 09/19/2021 0102 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Kneeland Flats, Waterbury
VIOLATION: DUI #2 – Refusal
ACCUSED: Dianne Badger
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle following an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Dianne Badger. While speaking with Badger indicators of impairment were detected. Subsequent investigation led to Badger being taken into custody for suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Badger was transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks without incident and processed for DUI. Badger was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 10/07/2021 at 0830 hours and subsequently released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/07/2021 at 0830 PM
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Paul Pennoyer
Troop A – Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Office - (802)229-9191
Cell - (802)760-9861