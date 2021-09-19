Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks / DUI #2 - Refusal

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

NEWS RELEASE 

         

CASE#: 21A303705

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Paul Pennoyer                                

STATION:  Middlesex                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191 

 

DATE/TIME: 09/19/2021 0102 hours  

INCIDENT LOCATION: Kneeland Flats, Waterbury

VIOLATION: DUI #2 – Refusal

 

ACCUSED: Dianne Badger                                               

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, Vermont 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle following an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Dianne Badger. While speaking with Badger indicators of impairment were detected. Subsequent investigation led to Badger being taken into custody for suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Badger was transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks without incident and processed for DUI. Badger was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 10/07/2021 at 0830 hours and subsequently released. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes  

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/07/2021 at 0830 PM             

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

 

 

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

Cell - (802)760-9861

 

