St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Assault & multiple other charges

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A404596

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 09/18/2021 @ 1744 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Eagle Hollow Road, Corinth

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Unlawful Mischief,

Disorderly Conduct, Negligent Operation, Resisting Arrest, and Fugitive from

Justice

ACCUSED: Patrick Southworth

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vershire VT

VICTIM: Barbara Cota

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time Vermont State Police received a

911 call that Patrick Southworth assaulted Barbara Cota. Investigation revealed

that while driving on Eagle Hollow Road, Southworth drove his vehicle into

Cota's multiple times while both were in motion. Cota pulled over and Southworth

damaged Cota's vehicle with a chainsaw while her and a passenger were in the

vehicle. Southworth then assaulted Cota inside her vehicle. Southworth fled the

scene. Cota was transported to Cottage Hospital for her injuries. Southworth was

located at his residence. Southworth was eventually apprehended and transported

to St. Johnsbury State Police barracks for fingerprints and processing. In

addition to the charges, Southworth had an extraditable warrant out of Grafton

County, NH, for a drug related felony. Southworth was lodged at North East

Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury, cited into Orange County Superior

Criminal Court to answer to the charges of Aggravated Assault, Reckless

Endangerment, Unlawful Mischief, Disorderly Conduct, Negligent Operation,

Resisting Arrest, and Fugitive from Justice.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/20/2021 @0800 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NERCF St. Johnsbury

BAIL: $35,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.