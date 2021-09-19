St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Assault & multiple other charges
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A404596
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 09/18/2021 @ 1744 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Eagle Hollow Road, Corinth
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Unlawful Mischief,
Disorderly Conduct, Negligent Operation, Resisting Arrest, and Fugitive from
Justice
ACCUSED: Patrick Southworth
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vershire VT
VICTIM: Barbara Cota
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time Vermont State Police received a
911 call that Patrick Southworth assaulted Barbara Cota. Investigation revealed
that while driving on Eagle Hollow Road, Southworth drove his vehicle into
Cota's multiple times while both were in motion. Cota pulled over and Southworth
damaged Cota's vehicle with a chainsaw while her and a passenger were in the
vehicle. Southworth then assaulted Cota inside her vehicle. Southworth fled the
scene. Cota was transported to Cottage Hospital for her injuries. Southworth was
located at his residence. Southworth was eventually apprehended and transported
to St. Johnsbury State Police barracks for fingerprints and processing. In
addition to the charges, Southworth had an extraditable warrant out of Grafton
County, NH, for a drug related felony. Southworth was lodged at North East
Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury, cited into Orange County Superior
Criminal Court to answer to the charges of Aggravated Assault, Reckless
Endangerment, Unlawful Mischief, Disorderly Conduct, Negligent Operation,
Resisting Arrest, and Fugitive from Justice.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/20/2021 @0800 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NERCF St. Johnsbury
BAIL: $35,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.