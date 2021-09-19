Submit Release
News Search

There were 71 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,256 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Assault & multiple other charges

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A404596

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton                       

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 09/18/2021 @ 1744 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Eagle Hollow Road, Corinth

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Unlawful Mischief,

Disorderly Conduct, Negligent Operation, Resisting Arrest, and Fugitive from

Justice

 

ACCUSED: Patrick Southworth                                          

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vershire VT

 

VICTIM: Barbara Cota

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time Vermont State Police received a

911 call that Patrick Southworth assaulted Barbara Cota. Investigation revealed

that while driving on Eagle Hollow Road, Southworth drove his vehicle into

Cota's multiple times while both were in motion. Cota pulled over and Southworth

damaged Cota's vehicle with a chainsaw while her and a passenger were in the

vehicle. Southworth then assaulted Cota inside her vehicle. Southworth fled the

scene. Cota was transported to Cottage Hospital for her injuries. Southworth was

located at his residence. Southworth was eventually apprehended and transported

to St. Johnsbury State Police barracks for fingerprints and processing. In

addition to the charges, Southworth had an extraditable warrant out of Grafton

County, NH, for a drug related felony. Southworth was lodged at North East

Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury, cited into Orange County Superior

Criminal Court to answer to the charges of Aggravated Assault, Reckless

Endangerment, Unlawful Mischief, Disorderly Conduct, Negligent Operation,

Resisting Arrest, and Fugitive from Justice.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/20/2021 @0800 hours          

COURT: Orange County Superior Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NERCF St. Johnsbury 

BAIL: $35,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Assault & multiple other charges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.