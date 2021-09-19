Kristen Ford Releases New Music

Nashville Musician Kristen Ford Musician Kristen Ford

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, September 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The incredibly talented and magnetic Kristen Ford is a singer-songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist based in Nashville, TN. Her live looping show layers beatboxing, harmonies, guitar, and drums and has wowed audiences from Boston to Berlin, rawkus Pride Festivals to pin-drop listening rooms.

Her latest single will be hitting on NATIONAL COMING OUT DAY: Monday October 11, 2021.

RAVE REVIEWS:

"Elevates Indie Rock" -Boston Herald

"Pure Rock N Roll screaming with childish joy" -The Deli

A little whimsical, clearly influenced by songwriting greats without losing her unique character, and offbeat enough to always have a bit of an edge." - Worcester Telegram

"Acoustically brooding one moment, explosive and epic the next" — Ft Stockton Pioneer

"In the best possible way a genre train wreck, mixing the styles of reggae, indie, folk and disco into a frenetic musical fold. Pretend that Ani Difranco and Bob Marley had a child that goes bar hopping with Isaac Brock and you’ll have a pretty good idea of Ford’s sonic journeys" - City Pages

ROLL ON by Kristen Ford