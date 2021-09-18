Middlesex Barracks Missing Person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 21A303696

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Jacob Meteyer

STATION; Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 9/18/2021 1300 HRS

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterbury, VT

INCIDENT: Missing Person

SUBJECT: Helen Robinson

AGE: 78

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 9/18/2021 at approximately 1200 hours, Helen Robinson was discovered missing from her residence of 243 East Wind Drive in Waterbury. Relatives advised Robinson had walked away from the residence and had been gone for approximately an hour at the time. Robinson is described as being 5’1” tall, approximately 100lbs with white/gray hair. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with white stripes, pants, and black slip on shoes. She does not have a cell phone in her possession and she is said to have medical issues as well as suffers from dementia. Please reach out to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks if you have any helpful information or sightings of Robinson.

