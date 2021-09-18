Middlesex Barracks Missing Person
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 21A303696
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Jacob Meteyer
STATION; Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 9/18/2021 1300 HRS
INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterbury, VT
INCIDENT: Missing Person
SUBJECT: Helen Robinson
AGE: 78
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 9/18/2021 at approximately 1200 hours, Helen Robinson was discovered missing from her residence of 243 East Wind Drive in Waterbury. Relatives advised Robinson had walked away from the residence and had been gone for approximately an hour at the time. Robinson is described as being 5’1” tall, approximately 100lbs with white/gray hair. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with white stripes, pants, and black slip on shoes. She does not have a cell phone in her possession and she is said to have medical issues as well as suffers from dementia. Please reach out to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks if you have any helpful information or sightings of Robinson.
Lieutenant Debra Munson
Station Commander
Vermont State Police
A-Troop Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, VT 05829
(802) 334-8881
(802) 498-8218
E-mail: Debra.Munson@vermont.gov