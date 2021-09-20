Capital.com announces PayPal integration to enable clients more ways to deposit and withdraw funds
Jonathan Squires, Group CEO, Capital.com
Capital.com, the high-growth European trading and investing platform has today announced an integration with global payments platform, PayPal.
Capital.com, the high-growth European trading and investing platform leading the UK leveraged trading industry in overall client satisfaction has today announced an integration with global payments platform PayPal.
The integration will enable PayPal users in the UK and the European Union alternative ways to deposit and withdraw funds to and from their Capital.com accounts. Capital.com already supports clients who want to make withdrawals using their debit or credit cards, in addition to wire transfers and various alternative payment methods including Sofort, iDeal, Giropay, Multibanko, Przelewy24, ApplePay, Trustly, and 2c2p.
With the addition of PayPal, clients can make deposits and withdrawals in Euros, British Pounds, and US Dollars allowing them to easily trade derivatives of over 3000 popular markets. The PayPal integration affirms Capital.com’s commitment to make trading simple, secure and accessible to everyone.
Jonathan Squires, Group CEO of Capital.com, said:
“We are delighted to be able to offer our clients a greater choice of payment methods. PayPal is a popular and trusted payment platform in Europe and the UK and its integration enables our clients to deposit funds with ease and convenience. As a pioneer of new age payment instruments through its One Touch checkout feature, the integration of PayPal will allow our clients to transact with Capital.com literally with one click.”
To further affirm its commitment to help people trade and invest easily and securely, Capital.com also provides a wide range of educational support resources on its platform, at no extra cost.
“With a focus on providing education and collaborating with trusted partners such as PayPal, we aim to make trading and investing simple, safe and secure for both new and experienced traders,” added Squires.
Capital.com offers clients a convenient educational app that they can use on the go. Investmate is an all-in-one app to learn finance. It provides clients with a rich and free toolkit that includes varied learning materials, 30+ courses including short lessons that take as little as 3 minutes to complete. The Capital.com platform is also fitted with a demo site, regular news feed, as well as more than 5,000 pages of intelligent financial content and analysis available on its website and through its Youtube trading channel, Capital.com TV.
Capital.com has seen rapid growth in recent months. In the first half of 2021, the platform reported a 400 per cent lift in new clients compared to H2 2020. Over the same period, it saw a global pick-up in trading activity, with total client trading volumes across all markets growing by more than 184 per cent. These results reflect Capital.com’s growing reputation as a platform of choice among retail traders globally.
Capital.com is a high-growth investment trading fintech group of companies empowering people to participate in financial markets through secure, low-friction, innovative platforms that take the complexity out of investing. Its intuitive, award-winning platform, available on web and app, offers investors a seamless trading experience to over 3400 world-renowned markets. To help investors trade with confidence, the platform is enabled with robust risk management controls and transparent pricing while its all-in-one Investmate app delivers extensive financial lessons and educational content to support clients in their investment journey.
Capital.com has clients in over 180 countries with offices located in the UK, Singapore, Australia, and Cyprus. In 2020, the platform reported a 700 per cent growth in its client base, making it one of Europe’s fastest growing investment trading platforms with more than 2 million clients.
Capital Com (UK) Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under registration number 793714. Capital Com SV Investments Limited is Authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), under license number 319/17. Capital Com Australia Limited is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) under AFSL Number 513393.
To find out more, please visit: www.capital.com
