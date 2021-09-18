The Fazzaco Magazine - September 2021 (ONLINE EDITION) Is Here
EINPresswire.com/ -- Other than the first printed issue, the online version of Fazzaco still continues!
The September issue of Fazzaco Magazine (online edition), a full record of the most noteworthy industry news, reports and expert insights in August, is now available on Fazzaco's web, mobile web, and App.
As always, we also interviewed multiple top-level executives of well-known brands in the industry in addition to the timely coverage of important news and trading metrics.
Here is a synopsis of the September issue.
[Fazzaco Magazine Download]
COMMENTARY
- Brokers and Sponsorship: News, Research and Analysis
...
SPECIAL REPORT
- Main Label vs. White Label: What Makes A Choice the Right Choice?
COVER STORY
- Exclusive Interview with Joy Li, Gold-i's Head of Business Development for APAC
INDUSTRY TRENDS
- Forex Expo 2021, A Global B2B Event in the Forex Industry is Coming Back to Cyprus
...
COMPANY DYNAMICS
- Usain Bolt Partners with Ava Trade as Brand Ambassador
...
DATA & REPORTS
- Institutional FX Trading Volumes Shows Slight Decrease in July 2021
...
REGULATION
- CySEC Cautions against Indian Imposter Website
...
RECRUITMENT & JOBS
...
And we are glad to announce our partnership with Qube Events, a cutting-dege international events company. Qube Events is going to launch a Vision Forex Forum on Nov. 17th-18th.
About Fazzaco Magazine
Fazzaco Magazine is a monthly digest of selected industry-wide stories and updates, contributed by our pool of talented reporters and editors.
If you want to share any story, please contact us via magazine@fazzaco.com.
About Fazzaco
Fazzaco is a pioneer B2B forex platform which has achieved remarkable results since its launch 2 years ago. The recent addition of "Companies" feature to its App allows firms across the FX trading ecosystem, including but not limited to forex brokers, fintech companies, and solution providers, to register and claim their companies at Fazzaco, which will significantly help improve their brand exposure worldwide. The new feature, along with the existing ones,
make Fazzaco the best platform for industry firms to find the right partners they need.
To support the vision of connecting global FX business, Fazzaco has created valuable contents, including:
Up-to-date news, reports, press release, executive moves, regulatory framework, CRM
services, plugins, and trading statistics;
Impartial rankings, comments, and ratings;
Lists of 1,700+ companies in 18 categories across the forex industry;
In-depth and insight-provoking articles and interviews;
Product comparison and assessment;
24x6 tech support; and
Language support in simplified Chinese, traditional Chinese and English.
As a high-quality source of information, the innovative Fazzaco App registered an all-time high in downloads in the previous two months. Furthermore, Fazzao has recently partnered with BrokersShow and Forexway to help promote brands globally.
