Submit Release
News Search

There were 536 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,880 in the last 365 days.

Update on Kolekole Bridge weight restriction

Posted on Sep 17, 2021 in Highways News, Main, News

HILO – On Sept. 15, the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) reduced the allowable weight rating for Kolekole Bridge on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) to four tons (8,000 lbs.). Today, Sept. 17, HDOT is updating the public on the emergency repairs to the bridge at milepost 14.27.

Following additional analysis, the department is pursuing emergency welding to support raising the weight restriction to 12 tons, which will accommodate most emergency and transit vehicles. Staff is coordinating with Hawaii County emergency responders and will allow ambulances on the bridge starting today.

HDOT is targeting completion of the emergency welding by Monday, Sept. 20, pending availability of a contractor. During the emergency welding, there will be a single lane closure on the bridge.

The timeline for the longer-term repairs is still 3-4 months pending availability of materials. The expedited repairs are supported by the declaration of Hawaii Belt Road in the vicinity of Kolekole Bridge as a traffic emergency zone.

A diagram showing the trusses that need to be welded can be seen below:

The original announcement on the weight restriction can be found at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/blog/2021/09/15/weight-limit-for-kolekole-bridge-on-hawaii-belt-road-reduced-to-4-tons/

###

You just read:

Update on Kolekole Bridge weight restriction

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.