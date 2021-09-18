Submit Release
UPDATE Lane Closure - US Route 7 (Ferrisburgh)

Both lanes of US Route 7 SB in Ferrisburgh are now open to traffic.

 

 

Bri Pippin

ECD Supervisor, 2nd Shift

Members Assistance Team

Westminster PSAP, Troop B

Work Cell 802-917-2853

 

sabrianna.pippin@vermont.gov

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

New Haven Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

US Route 7 SB Ferrisburgh is experiencing delays in the area of Loven Ln due to a motor vehicle crash.  Currently, only one lane is open.

 

This incident is expected to last for until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

 

 

