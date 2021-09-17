Submit Release
Intent to Award Sole Source: GuidenU4 Life, LLC

Description:

The Department of Commerce (Commerce) intends to award a sole source contract to GuidenU4 Life, LLC.  The contract will be awarded on or about October 1, 2021, and will expire on June 30, 2022. The contract is $50,000.00 contract period.

This contract shall provide the services, staff, and otherwise do all things necessary for or incidental to the performance of work, as set forth below during the contract period to provide technical assistance for victim service providers by and for the black community.

Reply by September 24, 2021

Public Notice Guiden U4 Life (PDF)

Intent to Award Sole Source: GuidenU4 Life, LLC

