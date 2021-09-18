Submit Release
Less Than Lethal Equipment

The Washington State Department of Commerce (COMMERCE) is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from law enforcement agencies or consortia of law enforcement agencies interested in participating in a project to procure less-than-lethal equipment for distribution to peace officers within their jurisdictions.

COMMERCE intends to award multiple contracts to law enforcement agencies or consortia of law enforcement agencies across the state to procure and distribute less-than-lethal equipment as described in this RFP.

LETTER OF INTENT DUE: September 29, 2021, at 5:00 pm, PST PROPOSAL DUE: October 15, 2021, at 5:00 pm, PST ESTIMATED TIME PERIOD FOR CONTRACT: November 15, 2021 – June 30, 2022 APPLICANT ELIGIBILITY: This procurement is open to those law enforcement agencies or consortia of law enforcement agencies that satisfy the minimum qualifications stated herein.

Less than Lethal Equipment RFP (PDF)

