Bidding Set to Close on 3BR Home & 47.9+/- Acre Farm w/Poutry Houses in Dayton, VA Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing

Bidding Set to Close on 3BR Home w/Mountain Views and 47.9+/- Acre Farm w/Poutry Houses in Rockingham County VA Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
The owners have entrusted us to market and sell this immaculate home and award winning income producing 47.9 +/- acre farm in Rockingham County. Make plans now to BID & BUY and Make them YOURS.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auctions of an immaculate 3 BR/2 BA home on a .88+/- acre lot with amazing mountain views and a 47.9+/- acre farm w/2 poultry houses, multiple barns/outbuildings, a 4BR/1 BA home and more in Dayton, VA (Rockingham County) on Tuesday, September 21 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“Having retired from farming in order to relocate closer to their grandchild, the owners have entrusted us to market and sell this immaculate home and award winning income producing 47.9 +/- acre farm in Rockingham County,” said Nicholls. “Make plans now to BID & BUY and Make them YOURS!!”
“The home has many recent upgrades, renovations and improvements and the productive farm has many amenities, buildings & opportunity,” said Josh Puffenbarger, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
The properties are conveniently located in the desirable Turner Ashby school district only 11 miles from Harrisonburg & James Madison University noted Puffenbarger.
Auction dates and times, locations, addresses and property highlights follow:
Tuesday, September 21 at 5:00PM – 8738 Waggy’s Creek Rd., Dayton, VA 22821
Immaculate 3 BR/2 BA Home on .88 +/- Acre Lot w/Amazing Mountain Views
• Well maintained 3 BR/2 BA home on .88 +/- fenced acres w/majestic mountain views -- Home has numerous recent updates/renovations.
• Visit www.nichollsauction.com for more information.
Tuesday, September 21 at 5:05PM – 8786 Waggy’s Creek Rd., Dayton, VA 22821
47.9 +/- Acre Farm w/2 Poultry Houses, Multiple Barns/Outbuildings, 4 BR/1 BR Home, 2 Wells, Fencing & More!!
• 47.9 +/- acre farm -- 2 operational poultry houses -- $100,000+ in solar panels that power the farm -- New 80KW generator -- 4 BR/1 BA home -- Multiple outbuildings, barn, hay storage, litter shed, generator shed & 2 car detached garage -- Fencing on most of the property
• Visit www.nichollsauction.com for more information.
The real estate auctions are open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, contact Josh Puffenbarger (540-421-5007) or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Josh Puffenbarger
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-421-5007
info@nichollsauction.com