Concrete slab work in downtown Cheyenne may cause delays

CHEYENNE, Wyo. —Weather permitting, starting Monday crews with S&S Builders and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin concrete slab repair on Central Avenue in Cheyenne.  

Crews will begin near 22nd Street, replacing failed concrete slabs and repairing sections of curb and gutter as they move south to Lincolnway. Crews will then complete similar work on Lincolnway between Pioneer and Capitol Avenues.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane during slab repair operations, so the traveling public should expect delays. Parking spaces along Central Ave. and Lincolnway will be temporarily closed as repair work takes place, so plan accordingly. Sidewalk access to all businesses will remain open throughout the project.

This project has an expected completion date of November 2021 for the Central Avenue portion, and June 2022 for the Lincolnway portion. Traffic control will be removed during the winter season. All project scheduling is subject to change, including due to inclement weather and material availability.

