Justice Cuéllar’s participation in September and October cases is still to be worked out

In a conference call with reporters this afternoon, hours after announcing his retirement from the Supreme Court, Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar said the court still hasn’t “worked out” his involvement in the cases argued last week and to be argued next month. He did assure that he will remain “totally engaged” in his judicial work until he leaves the court in a little over six weeks.
