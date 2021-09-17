Shaftsbury Barracks / Arrest on Warrant - Other charges

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B302634

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: September 17, 2021 / 0200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Culver Ln, Dorset

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant / Violation of Conditions of Release / Resisting

Arrest

ACCUSED: Mark Guertin

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mount Tabor, VT

VICTIM: Danielle Metcalfe

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dorset, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, this Trooper from the Vermont

State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks responded to the area of Culver Ln in Doset.

It was reported that Mark Guertin was at the victims residence yelling and

banging on the doors and windows. It was learned that Mark was issued a Notice

Against Trespass for the victims residence, along with having active Conditions

of Release to be 300 feet from the victim and her residence. Upon arrival, Mark

was still outside the victims residence. While on scene dispatch advised Mark

also had an active warrant for his arrest. While taking Mark into custody he

resisted arrest.

Mark was transported to Manchester PD for processing and transported to Marble

Valley Correctional Facility for lack of $200 bail.

Mark was issued a Criminal Citation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court -

Criminal Division on November 8, 2021 at 0815 hours for the aforementioned

charges.

VSP was assisted by the Manchester PD.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: November 8, 2021 - 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: Not Included

