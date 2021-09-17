Shaftsbury Barracks / Arrest on Warrant - Other charges
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B302634
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: September 17, 2021 / 0200 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Culver Ln, Dorset
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant / Violation of Conditions of Release / Resisting
Arrest
ACCUSED: Mark Guertin
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mount Tabor, VT
VICTIM: Danielle Metcalfe
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dorset, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, this Trooper from the Vermont
State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks responded to the area of Culver Ln in Doset.
It was reported that Mark Guertin was at the victims residence yelling and
banging on the doors and windows. It was learned that Mark was issued a Notice
Against Trespass for the victims residence, along with having active Conditions
of Release to be 300 feet from the victim and her residence. Upon arrival, Mark
was still outside the victims residence. While on scene dispatch advised Mark
also had an active warrant for his arrest. While taking Mark into custody he
resisted arrest.
Mark was transported to Manchester PD for processing and transported to Marble
Valley Correctional Facility for lack of $200 bail.
Mark was issued a Criminal Citation to appear at the Bennington Superior Court -
Criminal Division on November 8, 2021 at 0815 hours for the aforementioned
charges.
VSP was assisted by the Manchester PD.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: November 8, 2021 - 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: Not Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
