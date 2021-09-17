180 WB Ramps Closed This Weekend in Northumberland County

​Montoursville, PA –Motorists are advised that Exit 212 A and Exit 212 B will be closed this weekend in Turbot Township, Northumberland County, for construction work.

On Saturday, September 18 through Monday, September 20, the contractor Glenn O. Hawbaker, will be performing work between Exits 212 A and the Bellefonte Entrance Ramp for Interstate 80 westbound. Work will be performed between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., weather permitting. Motorists can expect Exit 212 A and Exit 212 B to be closed while work is being performed.

The following detours will be established while work is being performed:

• Exit 212 A will exit Interstate 80 west at Exit 212 B (Interstate 180 west), Route 1007 (Susquehanna Trail – Exit 1), Interstate 180 east/Route 147 southbound.

• Traffic traveling to Interstate 80 westbound (Bellefonte entrance) from Interstate 180 eastbound will continue on Interstate 180 east / Route 147 south, Route 254, Route 147 north, Interstate 80 westbound entrance ramp.

Work on this project includes milling, a bituminous overlay, line painting and rumble strips. Motorists should be alert, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Glenn O. Hawbaker is the primary contractor for this $8.9 million project which includes mill and resurface of Interstate 180, replacement of the Route 1006 (Eighth Street) bridge, and rehabilitation to the bridges on Interstate 180 that span Route 44, and drainage work on Route 254 under Route 147.

Work on this project is expected to be completed by the end of November 2021, weather permitting.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

