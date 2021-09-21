Mobile Edge Continues Back To School Shopping Trend Through September
Upgrade Student Tech Gear and Backpacks To Protect Your Tech
It’s always tough for parents to guess what students will need to start the school year. We're expecting greater uncertainty and later back-to-school shopping this year than usual.”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- School may be back in session, but that doesn’t mean your back-to-school shopping is done. Mobile Edge continues to make its lineup of laptop cases, backpacks, student tech accessories, and gaming gear available at discounted prices to support students, parents, and teachers as ever-shifting pandemic policies open and close schools. In solidarity with those who yearn to look smart, travel smart, and protect their tech during these uncertain times, Mobile Edge continues to offer a 20% off the limited time, sitewide discount on regular-priced items when students, parents, and teachers check out using the code SCHOOL (some exclusions apply).
“It’s always tough for parents to guess what students will need to start the school year,” says Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge. “This year, most classes are in-person for the first time in 18 months, so we're expecting greater uncertainty and later back-to-school shopping than usual.”
In fact, the National Retail Federation expects most back-to-school shopping to continue through September this year. Consumers still hungry for deals on mobile tech and ways to organize and protect student gear are in luck.
Upgrade that Tech
Whether they’re looking to add new tech or upgrade older gear, Mobile Edge offers a range of mobile accessories designed to keep students productive in school, at home, or in the dorm. Top picks include . . .
CORE Power AC USB 27,000mAh Portable Laptop Charger—Today’s devices require extreme power in and out of the classroom. This portable power bank features an AC outlet that delivers 85 watts of power. It's ideal for charging laptops, personal electronics, and USB devices. It’s also airplane-friendly, meeting FAA carry-on requirements for batteries.
CORE Power 26,800mAh Portable USB Battery/Charger—This lightweight power bank easily slips into a briefcase, handbag, backpack, or carry-on. It's the perfect power solution for smartphones, tablets, cameras, and most other USB devices.
All-in-One USB-C Adapter Hub—Connect to your laptop or tablet via a single USB-C Port and turn your host device into a powerhouse workstation. Includes 4K HDMI Video Output, SD/Micro SD Card Reader, and dual USB 3.1 ports with data speeds up to 5Gbps.
10W Wireless Fast Charging Stand—Optimize study space by reducing cable clutter with this wireless fast charging stand. It charges on contact at two times the power of a standard wireless charger.
Organize and Protect
Of course, students need to organize and protect all of their gear on its way to and from class. Our top pick, Mobile Edge’s award-winning Core Gaming Backpack, just happens to be a student favorite.
Don’t let the name mislead you. A staple with gamers, this roomy and rugged backpack is popular with students too. It fits most laptops up to 18 inches and gaming consoles such as the Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. It also features separate sections and pockets for a tablet, smartphone, keyboard, mouse, cables, and even snacks. With such versatility, students have come to rely on the Core Gaming Backpack to protect and organize their school supplies, personal items, and gaming gear, all-in-one.
There’s also a built-in, external USB charge port for easy access to an internal power pack. Plus, the hook and loop front panel is perfect for showcasing school, team, and club patches.
For students who prefer a more lightweight, streamlined design, Mobile Edge’s popular SmartPack Backpack offers dedicated storage for laptops, tablets, accessories, and more. The SmartPack is the perfect travel companion for trips to and from home and school or the dorm. It’s available in eight colors plus a special edition made from premium graphite nylon for a distinctive, modern look.
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Anaheim's Mobile Edge produces award-winning protective and durable laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for mobile professionals, travelers, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge's innovative designs, styles, quality, lifetime warranty, and 100% customer satisfaction guarantee make them a leader in the industry. Mobile Edge also designs and builds custom cases for top computer manufacturers.
