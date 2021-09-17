“Mind Attacks: A Journey Into Healing” Pop-Up Party
Celebrate the 1-year anniversary of the Sheena McCullough’s debut releaseLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, September 19th, 2021, Self-help book Author, Sheena McCullough is hosting a Pop-Up Party celebrating the 1st., the anniversary of her book 'MIND ATTACKS: A JOURNEY FROM HURT TO HEALING’. The event will be taking place at Juice-C Juice Books and More inside the Southbay Plaza from 12 pm – 4 pm.
All in attendance will get an opportunity to meet Sheena McCullough, as well as get a copy of their book signed. 'MIND ATTACKS: A JOURNEY FROM HURT TO HEALING’ will also be available to purchase.
POP UP PARTY
DATE: Sunday, September 19, 2021
TIME: 12:00 NOON - 4:00 PM
LOCATION: JUICE-C JUICE | 323.453.8286
Across from LA Fitness & Ikea in Carson
ADDRESS: 940 E. Dominguez Street | Suite K
Carson, CA 90746
About Author Sheena McCullough
Sheena authored “Mind Attacks,” as a way to sympathize with others through personal experiences while inspiring and motivating them to hold on just a little longer while healing is on its way.
Sheena plans to author more books, become an advocate and speaker to and for the youth and sexually abused victims. She’d like to encourage them to be a light to others, even when there’s been so much darkness in their lives.
