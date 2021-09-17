Court News ...

The Supreme Court of South Carolina

RE: Automation of the General Sessions Sentencing Sheet in Cherokee County

ORDER

After gathering input from stakeholders and in an effort to produce clear and concise criminal sentencing information, I find it prudent to automate the General Sessions sentencing sheet process.

Pursuant to the provisions of Article V, Section 4 of the South Carolina Constitution,

IT IS ORDERED that automation of the sentencing sheet process be established in the Cherokee County Court of General Sessions for documenting the disposition of designated criminal cases beginning September 20, 2021. The Sentencing Sheet Automation Program will be expanded to other counties pursuant to future Orders of the Chief Justice.

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that the Sentence Sheet form SCCA 217, bearing a revision date of 07/2021, is approved for use in the Circuit Courts of this State, effective in each county upon commencement of the automation of the sentencing sheet process in that county. The current sentencing sheet bearing a revision date of 04/2018 shall continue to be used in each county until automation of the sentencing sheet is complete in that county.

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that the use of electronic signatures in the format of s/[typed name] is approved for use in the automated sentencing sheet process by judges, attorneys and clerks of court. The defense attorney shall affix the electronic signature of the defendant on behalf of the defendant to the sentencing sheet only upon satisfaction of the trial judge that the defendant consents to that process and knowingly and intelligently waives any constitutional or statutory right that attaches thereto.

The form is available on the South Carolina Judicial Branch website at http://www.sccourts.org/forms.

The provisions of this order are effective immediately and remain in effect unless amended or revoked by subsequent order of the Chief Justice.

s/Donald W. Beatty Donald W. Beatty Chief Justice of South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina September 17, 2021