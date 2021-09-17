Submit Release
M-58 resurfacing in Saginaw Township starts Sept. 20

Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Saginaw

HIGHWAY: M-58

ESTIMATED DATE:             Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $1 million to resurface just more than 1 mile of M-58 from M-47 to Lawndale Road in Saginaw Township.  

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:   Beginning Monday, Sept. 20, crews will complete concrete work using lane closures. The following week, paving will begin during overnight hours. This work will also require lane closures and traffic shifts.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve the ride quality and extend the life of the roadway.

