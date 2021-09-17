I-80 EB Shoulder Closed Next Wednesday in Columbia County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of a shoulder closing next week on Interstate 80 eastbound, near mile marker 246, in Columbia County, for maintenance work.

On Wednesday, September 22, the right shoulder, just east of the Mifflinville Exit, and prior to the rest area, will be closed while maintenance is performed on the Roadway Weather Information System. Work will be performed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. Motorists should expect the right shoulder to be closed.

Motorists should be alert, drive with caution, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, magbaker@pa.gov or (570) 368-4202 .

