I-579, I-376 Parkway West Longitudinal Joint Repair Work Begins Monday in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing joint repair work on Interstates 579 and 376 (Parkway West) in Allegheny County will begin Monday, September 20 weather permitting.

Overnight single-lane restrictions for joint repair work will occur on the following roadways:

I-579 in both directions between the Liberty Bridge and the Veterans Bridge in the City of Pittsburgh. Work will occur from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly through late November.

I-376 (Parkway West) between the Carnegie (Exit 65) and the Campbells Run Road (Exit 62) interchanges in Collier Township and Rosslyn Farms and Carnegie boroughs. Work will occur from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly through late November.

Additionally, pavement marking eradication and painting will occur as needed on each project from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Lane restrictions will occur during this slow-moving operation.

The work is part of a multi-interstate longitudinal joint rehabilitation project. Northeast Paving is the prime contractor.

Motorists should use caution when traveling through the areas.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

