I-579, I-376 Parkway West Longitudinal Joint Repair Work Begins Monday in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing joint repair work on Interstates 579 and 376 (Parkway West) in Allegheny County will begin Monday, September 20 weather permitting.

Overnight single-lane restrictions for joint repair work will occur on the following roadways: 

  • I-579 in both directions between the Liberty Bridge and the Veterans Bridge in the City of Pittsburgh. Work will occur from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly through late November.

  • I-376 (Parkway West) between the Carnegie (Exit 65) and the Campbells Run Road (Exit 62) interchanges in Collier Township and Rosslyn Farms and Carnegie boroughs. Work will occur from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly through late November.

Additionally, pavement marking eradication and painting will occur as needed on each project from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Lane restrictions will occur during this slow-moving operation.

The work is part of a multi-interstate longitudinal joint rehabilitation project. Northeast Paving is the prime contractor.

Motorists should use caution when traveling through the areas.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

