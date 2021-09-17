2021-09-17 08:24:09.843 Lottery Winner: 'I Just Won $50,000!'

Submit Release
A Cape Girardeau woman was shocked to uncover one of 10 $50,000 top prizes on a $3 Missouri Lottery “Gold Mine” Scratchers ticket.

She shared with Lottery staff that her husband had purchased the ticket at Amerimart, 17205 Highway 61 in Old Appleton, and gave it to her to play. After scratching the ticket and realizing she had won, she covered up the prize amount and asked her husband to verify her win. He agreed the ticket was a winner, but didn’t see the prize amount.

She then went to a Lottery retailer to scan the ticket on a “Check-A-Ticket” machine, came back outside and screamed, “I just won $50,000!”

She shared that they plan to use some of their winnings to purchase a Jeep.

In FY21, players in Cape Girardeau County won more than $11.4 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $1.1 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $7.4 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

