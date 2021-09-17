2021-09-17 10:21:03.803 Jefferson City Hy-Vee Sells $50,000 Scratchers Ticket

Submit Release
A Cole County resident uncovered a $50,000 Scratchers prize on a “$300 Million Cash Explosion” ticket purchased at Hy-Vee, 3723 W. Truman Blvd., in Jefferson City.

Since the game launched in 2018, Missouri Lottery players have won more than $224.3 million playing “$300 Million Cash Explosion.” One of the game’s $10 million top prizes remains unclaimed, in addition to four $1 million second prizes.

Tickets purchased from Cole County retailers in the last fiscal year won Missouri Lottery players more than $16.8 million, with those retailers receiving more than $1.5 million in commissions and bonuses over the same period. Educational programs in Cole County received more than $3.3 million in appropriated Lottery funds. For a detailed list of how those funds were used in FY21, visit MOLottery.com.

