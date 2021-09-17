M-13/M-84 signal improvements in Bay City start Sept. 27
COUNTY: Bay
HIGHWAYS: M-13 M-84
CLOSEST CITY: Bay City
ESTIMATED DATE: Monday, Sept. 27, 2021
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Friday, Nov. 19, 2021
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $221,000 improve the signal at the M-13/M-84 intersection in Bay City. Work includes signal upgrades, concrete curb and gutter, and sidewalk and ramp improvements compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require shoulder and lane closures.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve the traffic signal at the M-13/M-84 intersection.