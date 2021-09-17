M-13/M-84 signal improvements in Bay City start Sept. 27

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

COUNTY: Bay

HIGHWAYS: M-13 M-84

CLOSEST CITY: Bay City

ESTIMATED DATE: Monday, Sept. 27, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $221,000 improve the signal at the M-13/M-84 intersection in Bay City. Work includes signal upgrades, concrete curb and gutter, and sidewalk and ramp improvements compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require shoulder and lane closures.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve the traffic signal at the M-13/M-84 intersection.