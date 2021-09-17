Loop 250 Overpasses To Open Wednesday, Sept. 22

MIDLAND – The overpasses on Loop 250 spanning both County Road 1150 and County Road 60 are scheduled to be open to main lane traffic on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.

In addition, the traffic signals on the Loop 250 service roads at County Road 1150 will be placed into all-red flashing mode on Wednesday as well. The intersection is scheduled to operate in an all-way stop mode for part of three days to increase driver awareness of the traffic signals. The traffic signals are expected to go fully functional in the green-yellow-red mode on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

Motorists will see portable message boards alerting of the upcoming changes beginning this week.

The Permian Basin Metropolitan Planning Organization identified a need for an overpass at this location a few years ago. At the time, the project was one of the Permian Basin MPO’s top five priorities.

Jones Brothers Dirt & Paving of Odessa won the project with a low bid of a little more than $24.2 million.