National Roadkill Day Kicks off Virtually

About

The Roadkill Art app provides a place to acquire all roadkill information nationwide including laws for each state. With cities and states eliminating departments that remove roadkill it has become difficult to find information on roadkill with no government site or internet location that collectively informs on roadkill in the US or by state. The Roadkill Art app allows drivers to mark the location they find or hit an animal for anyone to pick up without having to spend time driving around searching. And visa versa anyone can check the app to find available fresh roadkill in their neighborhood. With the rise in the cost of meat the Roadkill Art app can help keep America supplied with the protein from meat needed to stay strong and energized. The app plan is multifaceted and because of the live interactivity the segments will be repurposed for produced content. It is the intention to offer members the opportunity to stream live video onto the app.

http://roadlkillart.com