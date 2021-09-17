MBC Alliance Announces New Vice-Chair & Executive Group Members

Beth Burnett, Vice-Chair, MBC Alliance

Metastatic Breast Cancer Alliance (MBCA) Announces the Election of Beth Burnett as Vice-Chair along with three new Executive Group members.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The MBC Alliance has announced the election of Beth Burnett as the organization’s new Vice-Chair beginning September 1, 2021. The MBC Alliance is a coalition formed in 2013 by metastatic breast cancer (MBC) patients and advocates, nonprofit advocacy and research organizations, and pharmaceutical and biotech industry partners who joined together to transform and improve the lives of people living with MBC.

Beth previously served on the Alliance’s Executive Group for several years as a representative from Pfizer Oncology, participating on its Information and Awareness Task Forces. She also supported several of the Alliance’s special initiatives, including strategic planning and the Black Experience of Clinical Trials and Opportunity for Meaningful Engagement (BECOME) Project.

Recently retired as Pfizer’s Director of Advocacy and Professional Relations, Beth brings a diverse network, extensive relationship management experience, and more than 20 years of experience in oncology to her new role. She will serve as the Alliance’s Vice-Chair into 2022, when she will replace outgoing Chair Christine Benjamin as leader of the Executive Group.

“I’m very honored and excited for the opportunity to continue to work with and support the Alliance and the broader community of those living with MBC,” says Beth. “Through its coalition of nonprofit, patient and industry members, the Alliance has been very effective in its work. But there is more work that needs to continue in order to ensure that every person impacted by MBC has access to research and resources to help improve their quality of life.”

The Alliance also welcomes three new Executive Group members: Stephanie Walker, a patient advocate who leads the BECOME Project; Janine Guglielmino, Vice President of Mission Delivery for Living Beyond Breast Cancer; and Christine Verini, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Cancer Care. Stephanie and Janine will serve the Executive Group in At-Large roles, while Christine will serve as Co-Chair of the Alliance’s Awareness Task Force.

MBC Alliance Executive Group

Christine Benjamin, Chair

Beth Burnett, Vice-Chair

Shirley Mertz, Past Chair

Lisa Laudico, Awareness Task Force

Christine Verini, Awareness Task Force

Martha Carlson, Information Task Force

Caroline Johnson, Information Task Force

Margaret Flowers, Research Task Force

Teri Pollastro, Research Task Force

Michelle Cosgrove, Industry Representative

Lauren Davis, Industry Representative

Deborah Collyar, At-Large

Janine Guglielmino, At-Large

Stacy Lewis, At-Large

Stephanie Walker, At-Large

Lynda Weatherby, At-Large

About the MBC Alliance

The Metastatic Breast Cancer Alliance is a consortium made up of representatives from 35 nonprofit organizations and 13 international pharmaceutical and biotech companies, along with 30 individual patient advocates—many of whom are living with MBC. The mission of the MBC Alliance is to improve the lives of, and outcomes for, those living with MBC and their families through increasing awareness and education about the disease and advancing policy and strategic coordination of research funding specifically focused on metastasis that has the potential to extend life, enhance quality of life, and ultimately to cure.

Learn more about the MBC Alliance at www.mbcalliance.org. For people living with MBC, the Alliance website provides a comprehensive list of organizations, programs, and support services focused on meeting the needs of people living with MBC.