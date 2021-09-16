State certifies new state record golden tilefish

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries has certified a new state record golden tilefish (Lopholatilus chamaeleonticeps).

Robert M. Feldhaus, of Nags Head, caught the 52-pound fish in Oregon Inlet on Aug. 28. The previous state record golden tilefish weighed 46 pounds and was caught off Cape Hatteras in 2013.

The International Game Fish Association all-tackle world record golden tilefish (also called great northern tilefish) stands at 65 pounds, 3 ounces. It was caught off New Jersey in 2012.

Feldhaus’ fish measured 44.5 inches total length (from the tip of the snout to the tip of the tail) and had a 33.75-inch girth.

He caught it while fishing on the boat Rock Solid with Capt. Aaron Kelly. He used a jig and 65-pound line test on a spinning rod with a Daiwa Saltiga reel.

For more information on state record fish, go to the division’s State Saltwater Records webpage or contact Carole Willis, with the North Carolina Saltwater Fishing Tournament, at carole.y.willis@ncdenr.gov.

Click here to download photos of Feldhaus’ fish.