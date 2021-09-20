Wisp's Emergency Contraception Guide Now Available Online

An industry leader in providing budget-friendly telehealth has unveiled a new guide.

“Choosing a safe and effective birth control option should be at the top of your list if you're looking to take charge of your reproductive health,” said Matt Swartz, Founder, and CEO of wisp, Inc. “Our Emergency Contraception Guide provides in-depth information.”

Founded in 2018 in San Francisco, CA, wisp provides a better way to treat and deal with painfully common issues by providing affordable medication and support.

As it relates to sex, Swartz pointed out that accidents happen.

“Thankfully, there are options if you have unprotected sex or miss a few days of oral birth control in the form of emergency contraception – Plan B,” Swartz said before adding that wisp’s Emergency Contraception Guide dives deep into emergency contraception, covering topics, such as:

• How does Plan B work?

• How effective is Plan B?

• How much is Plan B?

• Where can I get Plan B?

• How long can I wait to take Plan B?

• What are Plan B side effects?

• How effective is Plan B if overweight?

• How does Ella work?

• How effective is Ella?

• Where can I get Ella?

• How long can I wait to take Ella?

• What are Ella side effects?

• What is the difference between Plan B and Ella?

“Plan B is a pill taken within 72 hours of unprotected sex and is used to prevent unwanted pregnancy,” Swartz stressed. “The active ingredient in Plan B is a hormone called levonorgestrel. There are several brand-name Levonorgestrel pills, similar to Plan B, that are all effectively the same.”

The main thing to understand about how Plan B works, Swartz noted, is that emergency contraceptives prevent pregnancy before it begins---they do not terminate an existing pregnancy.

“Plan B is not the same thing as an abortion pill,” Swartz said. “Plan B works by preventing the fertilization of a released egg.”

For more information, please visit hellowisp.com/learn/about-wisp and https://hellowisp.com/blog.

About Wisp

Wisp jumps through all the hoops, so you don’t have to. We offer budget-friendly telehealth access for primary care, prescription medication, and natural remedies to all humans regardless of health insurance. Goodbye waiting rooms, huge Urgent Care bills, jumping through hoops, or feeling embarrassed when you just need to see a doctor.

