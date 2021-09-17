Michelman’s Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI)-Certified Compostable Coatings Receive Multiple International Awards

Michelman Receives Multiple International Awards

Michelman's BPI Certified Compostable Coatings - Michem® Coat 525, HydraBan® 8000. and Michem® Coat 2000 - Receive International Awards

CINCINNATI, OH, 45236, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michem® Coat 525, one of Michelman's recently Biodegradable Products Institute's (BPI)-certified compostable coatings, obtained the Silver Award for Innovative Packaging Materials at China's 2021 PACKCON Star Awards. Michelman China submitted the containers applied with this coating for evaluation during PACKCON 2021, one of China's premier packaging industry trade events featuring China's packaging trends and developments.

Michelman stood out from more than 20 companies after a comprehensive evaluation by event attendees and industry judges. Guangzhou Procter & Gamble Technology Innovation Co., Ltd., Hewlett-Packard (China) Co., Ltd., Shunqihe (Shenzhen) Technology Co., Ltd., Department of Printing and Packaging of Wuhan University, RRD Asia, Dongguan City Jingli Can Co., Ltd., Fudan Shanghai Institute of Visual Arts, Shenzhen Green Song Design Consulting Co., Ltd., Wuhan Pufan Design and other end-user representatives participated in the judging.

The coating was highly rated during the evaluation, scoring high marks for being PFAS-free, repulpable, and compostable. Michem® Coat 525 also provides maximum oil and grease performance in molding pulp and other fiber-based food service applications.

The Indian Flexible Packaging and Folding Carton Association (IFCA) recently awarded Michelman India an IFCA Star Award for HydraBan® 8000, a PFAS-free water-resistant paper coating with excellent gluability and printability. Like Michem® Coat 525, it was proven to biodegrade in an industrial compost environment and passed biodegradation and ecotoxicity testing to receive certification. Both coatings can be used in quantities typical for the applications it is designed for with minimal limitations. Additionally, HydraBan® 8000 is FDA-approved for direct food contact and, like Michem® Coat 525, is ideal for fiber-based food-service packaging applications.

Michelman's portfolio of BPI-certified products includes Michem® Coat 2000, a functional coating that provides maximum oil and grease performance with additional coatings currently being tested. In addition, Michelman's portfolio of compostable coatings is currently available only in North America, with global development underway.

About Michelman

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging, and fiber & composites markets. Leading manufacturers worldwide use the company’s surface additives and polymeric binders to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers, and composites. Michelman is also well-known as an innovator in developing barrier and functional coatings and digital printing press primers used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.