Lane Closures Next Week on I-180 EB in Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of lane closures next week on Interstate 180 eastbound in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, for mill and pave work due to a previous fuel spill.

On Tuesday, September 21 and Wednesday, September 22, the contractor HRI, Inc. will be milling and paving Interstate 180 eastbound, approximately a quarter mile east of the Faxon exit (Exit 25). Work will be completed between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., weather permitting. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for slow or stopped vehicles, expect lane changes, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

