2021-09-16 09:17:34.687 Fitter's Pub Sells $100,000 Winning Scratchers Ticket

2021-09-16 09:17:34.687

Fitter’s Pub, 131 W. Pine St. in Warrensburg, sold a Missouri Lottery “$4,000,000 Payout” Scratchers ticket worth $100,000.

The prize was claimed by a Johnson County man on Sept. 10 at the Lottery’s regional office in Independence.

Two top prizes of $4 million remain unclaimed in the $20 game.

All active Missouri Lottery Scratchers tickets can be scanned and entered into players’ My Lottery Players Club accounts for second-chance and other promotions.

In FY21, players in Johnson County won more than $5.2 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $544,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $8.8 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.