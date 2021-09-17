Investors Bank Helps Bring Financial Literacy Education to Students
New Jersey High Schools to Benefit from the Digital 'Money Moves' Learning Experience
Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)
As banking and the delivery of financial services continue to evolve in this digital age, Investors Bank feels a responsibility to the next generation to ensure they have a solid financial education,”SHORT HILLS, NEW JERSEY , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investors Bancorp, Inc. is going back to school this September!
— Investors Bank Chief Administrative Officer Brian Doran
More than 63 percent of Americans consider themselves financially illiterate, lacking the knowledge, skills and resources needed to make informed financial decisions. To help address that issue, Investors will again launch a free, digital financial learning experience for high school students in Essex, Hudson, Middlesex and Union counties in New Jersey during the 2021-2022 school year.
The program, Money Moves: Modern Banking & Identity ProtectionTM, was designed by Zelle® and EVERFI, the leading social impact education technology company. The strategic partnership with Investors will provide students in grades 9-12 with practical knowledge and empowerment for making educated financial decisions in an ever-changing digital world.
“Education is essential to creating the strong communities necessary to keep our region moving forward. Investors Bank is involved with the Money Moves program because we feel it is our obligation to ensure the next generation is able to make sound financial decisions, while avoiding fraud and protecting their identity,” said Investors Bank Chairman and CEO Kevin Cummings.
Through the program, students will learn safe and responsible strategies for using online and mobile banking, and other modern financial tools. The four-part program covers:
• Introductory Financial Concepts – highlights the benefits of financial institutions and how they can be used to best meet student needs.
• Modern Digital Banking – identifies features of digital and in-person banking and how to use online banking tools to manage money.
• Identity Theft & Fraud Protection – provides details on controlling personal information online, identifying potential financial scams or fraud, and what to do if targeted by scammers.
• Peer-to-Peer Transactions - identifies potential risks and benefits of Peer-to-Peer (P2P) payment apps and how to safely use them.
Each lesson takes students through various scenarios using diverse environments and characters. Problem-solving exercises help students learn the material and understand the real-life applications. The lessons are aligned with Jump$tart National Standards, CEE National Standards for Financial Literacy, and state-based Financial Literacy Standards.
“As banking and the delivery of financial services continue to evolve in this increasingly digital age, Investors Bank feels a real responsibility to the next generation to ensure they have a solid financial education,” said Investors Bank Chief Administrative Officer Brian Doran. “Our evolving and valued strategic partnership with EVERFI will continue to help enhance this commitment to our communities.”
The schools which previously engaged with the Money Moves program during the 2020-2021 academic year included:
Essex County: Technology High School, Newark, West Essex High School
Hudson County, Jersey City: James J. Ferris High School, William L. Dickinson High School
Middlesex County: Dunellen High, J.F. Kennedy Memorial High School
Union County: Alexander Hamilton Preparatory Academy, Rahway High School, Thomas A. Edison Career and Technology Academy, Union County Teams Charter, and Westfield Senior High.
EVERFI delivers the necessary training and tools for teachers in the participating schools to use the learning modules and provides any needed support. The program is designed to fit into school curriculum areas such as finance, economics, business, family and consumer sciences, and career and technical education.
About EVERFI, Inc.
EVERFI is an international technology company driving social impact through education to address the most challenging issues affecting society ranging from financial wellness to mental health to workplace conduct and other critical topics. Founded in 2008, EVERFI’s Impact-as-a-ServiceTM solution and digital educational content have reached more than 41 million learners globally. In 2020, the company was recognized as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company and was featured on Fortune Magazine’s Impact 20 List. The company was also named to the 2021 GSV EdTech 150, a list of the most transformative growth companies in digital learning. Some of America’s leading CEOs and venture capital firms are EVERFI investors including Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, Google Chairman Eric Schmidt, Twitter founder Evan Williams, as well as Advance, Rethink Education, Rethink Impact, The Rise Fund, and TPG Growth. To learn more about EVERFI and how you can #answerthecall please visit everfi.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or Twitter @EVERFI.
About Investors Bank
Investors Bank, headquartered in Short Hills, N.J., is a full-service commercial bank that has been serving customers since 1926. With more than $25 billion in assets and a network of more than 150 retail branches, Investors Bank delivers personalized services and products tailored to the needs of its customers. Investors Bank’s banking services include complete deposit, loan, and cash management products for consumers and businesses.
Investors Bank: Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender
Bob Rinklin
Essential Public Relations
+1 973-509-3431
robertrinklin@outlook.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn