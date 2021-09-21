3 Talented NJ Sisters Nominate Dad and State Trooper Kickass for Pie Award
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good sponsored a creative community gig celebrating working parents. Three girls and sisters participated in NJ and drew dad.
Three sisters in NJ; Can Hit 27, Liv, and Runner A (their nicknames) recently participated in creative community gig "Celebrating Parents" drawing their dad at work. And were especially chosen to nominate their dad for sweet reward "Kickass for Pie."
Recruiting for Good sponsored and sent a sweet Cherry Winston Pie from LA to celebrate dad who is a State Trooper.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Dear Dad, thank you for being such a great role model for your girls, and taking care of the community too. Hope you enjoyed the pie."
About
