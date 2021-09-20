The Wagner Law Group Grows to 40 Lawyers with the Addition of Former Department of Labor Attorney
The Wagner Law Group Grows to 40 Lawyers with the Addition of Former Department of Labor Attorney
Mark brings in-depth ERISA knowledge and unique experience that can only come from a decades-long career at the Department of Labor, and that will serve as an invaluable resource to our clients.”BOSTON, MA, USA, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston MA, September 20, 2021 – Marcia Wagner, the Managing Director of The Wagner Law Group, widely recognized as the country’s top ERISA and employee benefits law firm, has announced that attorney Mark Greenstein has joined its Washington, D.C. office as of counsel, marking the firm’s growth to 40 attorneys. “Mark brings in-depth ERISA knowledge and unique experience that can only come from a decades-long career at the Department of Labor, and that will serve as an invaluable resource to our clients. We are excited to have him joining us and I am proud to have watched our firm grow to now 40 attorneys,” says Ms. Wagner.
— Marcia S. Wagner, Founder and Managing Partner
Mr. Greenstein is a seasoned ERISA attorney who comes to The Wagner Law Group after nearly 25 years in the Office of Policy and Research at the Department of Labor’s (DOL) Employee Benefits Security Administration (EBSA). During his tenure at the DOL, Mr. Greenstein analyzed complex legal issues arising under Title I of ERISA, including those arising under legislation, as well under Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and Government Accountability Office (GAO) reports. In the private sector, Mr. Greenstein represented corporate clients on ERISA Title I issues, including in connection with an application for a landmark ERISA prohibited transaction exemption.
Mr. Greenstein also served in EBSA’s Office of Regulations and Interpretations, Division of Fiduciary Interpretations, where he responded to inquiries from the public and the field on ERISA Title I issues, including fiduciary responsibility and prohibited transaction provisions. As Acting Division Chief there, Mr. Greenstein supervised the production of a large volume of advisory opinions and other guidance. He also originated the analysis that served as the basis for the Supreme Court’s decision in the seminal Title I case, Commissioner v. Keystone Consol. Industries, Inc. In addition, Mr. Greenstein originated drafts and analyses serving as the basis for the DOL regulations under Section 404(c) of ERISA.
Mr. Greenstein is a Former Chair of the American Bar Association Tax Section Prohibited Transactions Subcommittee. He earned an LL.M. in Taxation from New York University School of Law and a J.D. from Villanova University School of Law, and received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Pennsylvania.
The Wagner Law Group:
Now celebrating its 25th anniversary, The Wagner Law Group continues to be dedicated to the highest standards of integrity, excellence and thought leadership, and is considered to be the nation’s preeminent ERISA and employee benefits law firm. With 40 attorneys in 11 offices, it provides unparalleled legal advice to its clients, including large, small and nonprofit corporations as well as individuals and government entities nationwide and in several foreign countries. The firm’s attorneys combine many years of experience in their fields of practice and include those who are AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell and have been named to prestigious Super Lawyers lists for 2021. The Wagner Law Group is recognized by U.S. News and World Report as a Tier 1 Best Law Firm in the areas of ERISA and employee benefits, is certified as a woman-owned and operated business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council and is listed among the largest woman-owned businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal.
Ari Sonneberg
The Wagner Law Group
+1 617-357-5200
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn