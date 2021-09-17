KIS (cubed) Events Named by BizBash as One of the Country’s Most Influential Event Professionals
Atlanta-based luxury event planner recognized for her international work
Our team is thrilled to be included in this prestigious list of industry experts throughout the country.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KIS (cubed) Events, a luxury event planning company, is proud to announce that it was chosen as one of the 2021 Most Influential Event Professionals by BizBash. The award seeks out the key players, such as KIS (cubed) Events Chief Experience Officer Nirjary Desai, who are making waves and advancing the industry. KIS (cubed) Events won in the event planners, designers and producers category for continuing to set trends and raising standards for the ever-evolving industry.
“Our team is thrilled to be included in this prestigious list of industry experts throughout the country,” said Desai. “With more than 15 years of experience, I can truly say that the past 18 months has challenged us in ways that we could have never imagined. I am so proud of my team for working together and making the best of every situation we’ve encountered to come out stronger on the other side.”
Founded in 2006 by Desai, KIS (cubed) Events is a luxury company that focuses on interior design, event planning, clothing design, culinary arts and more. Based on simplicity, sophistication and style, Desai’s event planning and eye for fashion has grown the business to become globally-recognized for planning and hosting VIP and celebrity events. The company has worked for clients such as Audible, Ritz-Carlton, Delta Airlines, the Hillary Clinton campaign and more.
To learn more about KIS (cubed) Events, please visit www.KIScubedEvents.com. To learn more about BizBash’s 2021 Most Influential Event Professionals, please visit www.bizbash.com.
About KIS (cubed) Events
KIS (cubed) Events creates chic celebrations which are customized for clients that are looking for something truly unique and exciting. Founded in 2006, KIS (cubed) Events has produced award-winning events across the globe. The one-of-a-kind events have earned founder Nirjary Desai profiles on Bravo TV, the Wedding Channel, Huffington Post and Harper's Bazaar. For more information, please visit www.KIScubedEvents.com and follow @kiscubedevents on social media.
