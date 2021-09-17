Apptread Welcomes Sanjeev K Sinha as Managing Partner & Chief Delivery Officer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Apptread, a leading Cloud & Digital Transformation company and a brand of ImpactQA has appointed Sanjeev K Sinha as its Managing Partner & Chief Delivery Officer. In this new role, Sanjeev will be responsible for developing competitive strategies to enhance the client experience, supervising the organization’s overall development, monitoring & controlling product development along with delivery programs with a view to ensure Apptread’s crowning position in offering cutting-edge, robust software and products.
“We are extremely delighted to have Sanjeev as an important addition to our team at Apptread. We believe his valuable skillset and extensive experience across multiple industry verticals along with a strong passion to deliver the best will redefine our organization’s approach to exceed clients’ expectations and achieve the goals that Apptread has set for the coming years.”, said JP Bhatt, CEO at ImpactQA.
Sanjeev brings over 23 years of experience primarily in Software development and R&D spheres. His core expertise lies in embedded systems, communications, and healthcare technology which is further decorated with greater achievements like Sanjeev designed and implemented an integrated data network system for the Indian Navy for which he bagged the prestigious “INDIAN NATIONAL INNOVATION” AWARD from the former Defense Minister A. K. Antony.
During his professional journey, Sanjeev has held several R&D leadership roles across government organizations including the Indian Defense Public Sector, as well as US, UK, and Japan-based MNCs like Canon and Toshiba Group. Giving a brief description of Sanjeev’s knowledge-sharing acts, it is interesting to know that he has numerous research papers published and patented in his name. He holds a master’s degree in Computer Science from MNNIT, Allahabad. Sanjeev has also contributed his deep expertise through a published book on IPR named “Unfolding Intellectual Property Rights”.
On his recent appointment with Apptread, Sanjeev said -
“I’m excited to contribute my years of expertise to the advancement of the software and product development team. My interest in this position has only empowered me to welcome and successfully face the toughest challenges lying ahead in the field of digital disruptive technology and hone my capabilities to serve our client base with an advanced and innovative approach. I heartily welcome this amazing opportunity and look forward to working closely with our clients, partners, and business associates towards creating value as ImpactQA and Apptread power ahead in their journey of digital transformation.”
About Apptread
Apptread, a brand of ImpactQA, is a leading cloud and digital transformation company offering robust, innovative, and cutting-edge, tailor-made software development solutions with a result-driven approach to their global clients in the Healthcare, BFSI, Telecom, E-commerce, IoT, E-learning, Manufacturing, and many other domains.
Madelize Adames
