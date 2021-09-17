Smartphone Market Trends, Size, Growth & Forecast 2028
The Global Smartphone Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.20% during the forecasting period (2021-2028).
Smartphones are a class of cell phones and of multi-reason mobile computing devices. They are outstanding from characteristic telephones by using their stronger hardware skills and substantial cell running systems, which facilitate wider software program, net, and multimedia functionality, along with core phone features including voice calls and textual content messaging.
Smartphones usually encompass various sensors that can be leveraged with the aid of their software program, inclusive of a magnetometer, proximity sensors, barometer, gyroscope, and accelerometer, and guide wireless communications protocols which include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and satellite navigation.
Market Share
In India, cellphone sales grew 6.7% to 366.2 million devices in April-June 2017.
Southeast Asian international locations drove sales in the Asia Pacific that saw a shipment of over 78 million units at some point in the first region of 2017.
Market Growth Drivers
Strong call for 4G gadgets in emerging markets like India, is helping the telephone marketplace to grow exponentially, according to facts from research firm Gartner.
Although demand for utility smartphones stays strong, there's a developing demand in emerging markets for 4G smartphones, with greater storage, better processors, and more advanced cameras.
Further, the most important advantage of buying a low-cost 4G mobile cellphone is uninterrupted 4G voice calls. When it comes to utilization, the 4G-enabled cellphone is a higher choice to enjoy the quickest loading speed each time & anywhere.
Along with all the above benefits, the Reliance JIO support 4G cell cellphone comes with an extremely good digicam, upgraded Li-ion/Li-polymer battery, dual 4G SIM slots, updated Android OS, & diverse multimedia functions.
Market Growth Restraints
However, one of the most important demanding situations that cellular operators have to face presently is the growing demand for higher battery potential and the lack of 4G networks in a few nations.
A lot of smartphones now have 3G capabilities. However, there are nonetheless some problems consisting of slow internet get right of entry to, postpone, and interruptions in downloading or streaming. 3G is of course a good deal better than conventional 2G, but cell operators must find approaches to grow the performance of community architectures. But the battery lifestyle continues to be an unsolved riddle, particularly whilst users use 4G or any heavy utility.
Another massive difficulty for mobile operators is safety issues. It is so clean to hack a telephone in recent times, even IOS running machine that is well known for high protection can be hacked and jailbreak within a day. Another operating system together with Android is considered “too open,” customers can be lost a variety of precious information they save on their telephones.
Industry Segmentation
By Operating Systems
• Android
• Windows
• iOS
• Others
By RAM Size
• 2GB
• 3GB–4GB
• 6GB
• 8GB
By Distribution Channel
• Online Channel
• Offline Channel
Industry Geographical
Geographically, the Global Smartphone Market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Of these, Asia Pacific dominates the market in terms of value.
India’s smartphone market is driven by rapid device adoption across all age groups, not just Millennials, and the hyper-competition among smartphone manufacturers such as global giants like Apple, Xiaomi, and Samsung. Further, The country’s 1.3 billion citizens are spread across a vast geographic area from modern urban hubs to poor rural villages which have made delivering payments and services challenging for both the public and the private sector.
That biometric information allows people to more easily access government services, such as subsidies, health care, and education, or do things like open a bank account or cell phone plan remotely using an Aadhaar-approved smartphone.
The government is pushing smartphone makers to create devices for the domestic market which support iris-based authentication technology.
Korean manufacturer Samsung — which has 25% of the smartphone market in India, According to IDC is the only company with an Aadhaar-approved device currently on the market.
Furthermore, Desktop and tablet traffic is stagnant or shrinking in the vast majority of Asia-Pacific countries. Also, more vendors continue to launch low-priced smartphone models, the price gap between feature phones and smartphones will be narrowed, driving rampant user migration in the price-sensitive Indian market.
Competitive Trends
The major companies involved in the development and sale of the smartphone in India include Samsung, Apple Inc., and Xiaomi. The companies are focused on strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and new product launches to expand the business reach and strengthen the regional market position. For instance, in March 2017, Apple Inc. has acquired digital music analytics start-up Asaii for strengthening its music-streaming platform.
Major companies have adopted the agreement, product launch, expansion, and merger to sustain the intense competition in this market. For instance, in March 2018, Apple Inc. has acquired the magazine app Texture. This acquisition is for pushing the iPhone maker to generate more revenue from online content and services. The key players profiled in the report include Samsung, Apple, Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, Nokia, Sony, LG, VIVO, and Google.
