FemTech Advancing Women's Wellness and Lifespan
FemTech Advancing Women's Wellness and Lifespan is an upcoming conference taking place on September 30, 2021 (5 pm - 8 pm, BST)
“FemTech Advancing Women's Wellness and Lifespan” is a virtual 1-day conference featuring a number of FemTech influencers and key players in the Women's Health industry.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FemTech Analytics, a subsidiary of Deep Knowledge Group, is organizing a virtual 1-day conference featuring several FemTech influencers, including founders & CEOs of startups and established companies, investors, scientists, and other key players in the Women's Health industry.
— FemTech Analytics
The event will focus on the impact of technologies on women’s health and lifespan and how FemTech contributes to women’s Longevity in general.
During the event, panelists will share their insights about new possibilities in the rapidly developing FemTech market, covering its cornerstone sub-sectors such as Women’s Longevity, Reproductive Health, AI for Women’s Health, Mental Health & Healthy Lifestyle, General Healthcare, and Advanced P4 Medicine for Women.
The event will be moderated by 𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐢 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐬 (𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐅𝐞𝐦𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐋𝐚𝐛).
𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭:
- Kate Batz (Director, FemTech Analytics
- Dr. Barbra Hanna (DO, NCMP, CEO, MyMenopauseRx)
- Debbie Garner (CEO, FEMSelect)
- Hilla Shaviv (CEO, Gals Bio Ltd)
- Karen Heng (Founder, Dellacare)
- Dr. Isabelle Rottmann (Founder & CEO, Uplyfe)
- Ksenia Tugay (PhD, Strategic Innovation Expert, Groupe Mutuel)
- Lisa Krapinger (CMO, Carbomed Medical Solutions)
- Petra Rabely (Digital Product Designer, VMLY&R)
- Dr. LaReesa Ferdinand (MD, FACOG, Founder & CEO, The Estrogen Doctor)
- Mark Amouzgar (Co-Founder & CEO, March Health)
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐅𝐞𝐦𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬
FemTech Analytics is a strategic analytical agency focused on the FemTech market, which is relatively young but yet treated as the next big market disruptor. The FemTech market encompasses key sub-sectors such as Longevity for women, Mental Health & Healthy Lifestyle, Reproductive Health, and General Healthcare. The range of FTA’s activities includes providing research and in-depth analysis on major high potential areas in the FemTech Industry; maintaining profiling of companies and government agencies based on their innovation potential and business activity, and providing consulting and analytical services to advance the FemTech sector.
For press and media inquiries, cooperation, collaboration, and strategic partnership proposals, please contact: info@femtech.health
Maria Shmelova
FemTech Analytics
m.sh@dkv.global
