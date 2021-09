FemTech Advancing Women's Wellness and Lifespan is an upcoming conference taking place on September 30, 2021 (5 pm - 8 pm, BST)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- FemTech Analytics , a subsidiary of Deep Knowledge Group, is organizing a virtual 1-day conference featuring several FemTech influencers, including founders & CEOs of startups and established companies, investors, scientists, and other key players in the Women's Health industry.๐‹๐ข๐ง๐ค ๐ญ๐จ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐„๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ญ: www.femtech.health/conference-30-september The event will focus on the impact of technologies on womenโ€™s health and lifespan and how FemTech contributes to womenโ€™s Longevity in general.During the event, panelists will share their insights about new possibilities in the rapidly developing FemTech market, covering its cornerstone sub-sectors such as Womenโ€™s Longevity, Reproductive Health, AI for Womenโ€™s Health, Mental Health & Healthy Lifestyle, General Healthcare, and Advanced P4 Medicine for Women.The event will be moderated by ๐“๐ž๐ซ๐ซ๐ข ๐‡๐š๐ซ๐ซ๐ข๐ฌ (๐‡๐ž๐š๐ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ, ๐ ๐ž๐ฆ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก ๐‹๐š๐›).๐’๐ฉ๐ž๐š๐ค๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐„๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ญ:- Kate Batz (Director, FemTech Analytics- Dr. Barbra Hanna (DO, NCMP, CEO, MyMenopauseRx)- Debbie Garner (CEO, FEMSelect)- Hilla Shaviv (CEO, Gals Bio Ltd)- Karen Heng (Founder, Dellacare)- Dr. Isabelle Rottmann (Founder & CEO, Uplyfe)- Ksenia Tugay (PhD, Strategic Innovation Expert, Groupe Mutuel)- Lisa Krapinger (CMO, Carbomed Medical Solutions)- Petra Rabely (Digital Product Designer, VMLY&R)- Dr. LaReesa Ferdinand (MD, FACOG, Founder & CEO, The Estrogen Doctor)- Mark Amouzgar (Co-Founder & CEO, March Health)๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ ๐ž๐ฆ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌFemTech Analytics is a strategic analytical agency focused on the FemTech market, which is relatively young but yet treated as the next big market disruptor. The FemTech market encompasses key sub-sectors such as Longevity for women, Mental Health & Healthy Lifestyle, Reproductive Health, and General Healthcare. The range of FTAโ€™s activities includes providing research and in-depth analysis on major high potential areas in the FemTech Industry; maintaining profiling of companies and government agencies based on their innovation potential and business activity, and providing consulting and analytical services to advance the FemTech sector.For press and media inquiries, cooperation, collaboration, and strategic partnership proposals, please contact: info@femtech.health